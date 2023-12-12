Shooting spree suspect faces additional charges

AD

Shane James, Jr., the man accused of killing multiple people and injuring others in a shooting spree last week across San Antonio and Austin, now faces additional charges. James is accused of killing his parents in San Antonio last Tuesday before moving on to Austin, where he allegedly killed four other people.

According to Bexar County officials, the December 5 shooting spree began in San Antonio. Investigators say James shot and injured an Austin ISD Police Department officer outside Northeast Early College High School at around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday. According to police reports, there was no interaction between the officer and James before the shooting.

Austin police received multiple calls for help to a home off Shadywood Drive in South Austin just before 12 p.m. Officers who arrived at the scene discovered a man and a woman with “obvious signs of trauma” to their bodies. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second victim was later pronounced deceased after arriving at an area hospital. Authorities say that the female victim was pushing her baby in a stroller when she was shot. The baby was unharmed in the incident.

Police say they believe that James then headed further southwest and allegedly shot someone riding their bike on West Slaughter Lane just before 5 p.m. The cyclist called 911 themselves and is expected to fully recover from their injuries.

At around 6:45 p.m., APD officers got a call about a burglary in progress on Austral Loop in southwest Austin. When officers arrived at the scene at 6:54 p.m., James began shooting at them, and officers returned fire. Court documents state that James fled the scene in a stolen car and was pursued by APD officers. As the pursuit continued, additional officers arrived at the Austral Loop residence and discovered two women suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers attempted life-saving measures, but both women died at the scene.

APD officers called for backup crews at 6:55 p.m. because an APD officer had been shot. Authorities say the APD officer is going to fully recover from his injury. Police chased James until he crashed his car near State Highway 45 and FM 1826. APD officers took James into custody and have confirmed that he did have a gun on him.

During a press conference, APD investigators said once James was taken to APD headquarters, he invoked his Miranda rights and asked someone to contact his parents in Bexar County. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check on the suspect’s parents and found two people dead inside the home.

James faces ten charges, including multiple capital murder and aggravated assault charges, according to court records.

