SNAP recipients affected by July floods will have additional time to seek help

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Texas SNAP recipients in parts of Central and South Texas who lost food during July’s floodwaters now have more time to seek help – and more counties are eligible. Governor Greg Abbott announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission received federal approval to extend the deadline for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients to apply for replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed during July’s severe weather and flooding now have until August 12, 2026, to apply for replacement benefits.

HHSC also received approval to add two additional counties to the assistance list. At HHSC’s request, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service approved SNAP replacement benefits for recipients in Sutton and Zavala counties. Those counties join nine others previously approved: Bandera, Blanco, Frio, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr, Medina, Uvalde and Val Verde counties.

According to a release, replacement funds should be added to Lone Star Cards within two business days of HHSC receiving the request. SNAP recipients are being asked to visit a local HHSC office to request a benefit replacement. To find an office, go to Your Texas benefits.com and click “Find an Office” at the bottom of the page.

“Texas will provide all available resources to help families recover from recent severe weather and severe flooding across our state,” Abbott said. “Through this expansion of SNAP replacement benefits, we will ensure that affected Texans across Central and South Texas have access to the essential food support they need to recover and rebuild.”

People who cannot visit a local office because of age, disability or distance can download form H1855 and mail it to Texas Health and Human Services, P.O. Box 149027, Austin, TX 78714-9027, or fax it to 877-447-2839.

Texans impacted by any disaster can visit the HHSC Receiving Disaster Assistance webpage for more information.

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