AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

Texas tax-free weekend set for Aug. 7-9

todayAugust 3, 2026

Background
share close
AD

The annual Texas tax-free weekend returns Friday, giving shoppers a short window to buy qualifying back-to-school materials without paying sales tax.  From Aug. 7 through midnight on Sunday, Aug. 9, people can enjoy saving on taxes on purchases of most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks (sold for less than $100), according to the Texas Comptroller’s Office.

Items can be purchased from a Texas store or an online seller doing business in Texas and still qualify for the tax-free weekend.  The exemption exists if the purchase and payment are completed during the tax-free period and also includes items delivered after the holiday.  Most footwear and clothing items sold for less than $100 qualify for the tax exemption during the holiday, according to the Texas Comptroller’s Office.  There is no limit to the number of qualifying items shoppers can buy.

Clothing, backpacks and school supplies must be priced under $100 to qualify, and shoppers should note that shipping and handling costs are included in the total sales price.  If a delivery charge is billed per item and the order includes both tax-free and taxable items, only the delivery charge for the qualifying tax-free item is exempt from sales tax, according to the office.  If a flat delivery fee is charged per package regardless of how many items are included, the total delivery charge can be applied to any single item in that package.

Anyone charged sales tax on a qualifying item during the tax-free weekend can request a refund from the seller or file a refund from the seller or file a refund claim directly with the Texas Comptroller’s Office.

For more information and a complete list of qualifying items visit comptroller.texas.gov.

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%