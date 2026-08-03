Texas tax-free weekend set for Aug. 7-9

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The annual Texas tax-free weekend returns Friday, giving shoppers a short window to buy qualifying back-to-school materials without paying sales tax. From Aug. 7 through midnight on Sunday, Aug. 9, people can enjoy saving on taxes on purchases of most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks (sold for less than $100), according to the Texas Comptroller’s Office.

Items can be purchased from a Texas store or an online seller doing business in Texas and still qualify for the tax-free weekend. The exemption exists if the purchase and payment are completed during the tax-free period and also includes items delivered after the holiday. Most footwear and clothing items sold for less than $100 qualify for the tax exemption during the holiday, according to the Texas Comptroller’s Office. There is no limit to the number of qualifying items shoppers can buy.

Clothing, backpacks and school supplies must be priced under $100 to qualify, and shoppers should note that shipping and handling costs are included in the total sales price. If a delivery charge is billed per item and the order includes both tax-free and taxable items, only the delivery charge for the qualifying tax-free item is exempt from sales tax, according to the office. If a flat delivery fee is charged per package regardless of how many items are included, the total delivery charge can be applied to any single item in that package.

Anyone charged sales tax on a qualifying item during the tax-free weekend can request a refund from the seller or file a refund from the seller or file a refund claim directly with the Texas Comptroller’s Office.

For more information and a complete list of qualifying items visit comptroller.texas.gov.

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