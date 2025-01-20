Some area schools cancel Tuesday classes due to weather

AD

Some Hill Country schools have canceled classes Tuesday, January 21 due to forecasted wintery weather.

Bandera ISD: School will be canceled on Tuesday, January 21.

Boerne ISD: All schools and offices will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 21. Extracurricular activities and after-school activities are also canceled. The BISD regular January board meeting for Tuesday will be postponed until Monday, Jan. 27.

Comfort ISD: All classes have been canceled on Jan. 21.

Divide ISD: The district said that its schools will operate on a two-hour delay on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Alamo Colleges District: All Alamo Colleges District classes have been canceled on Tuesday, Jan. 21. Employees will work remotely.

St. Mary’s University: All classes and events will be canceled on Tuesday, Jan. 21. Normal operations are expected to resume on Jan. 22.

Texas A&M University-San Antonio: All classes, events and activities will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

University of Texas at San Antonio: Its spring semester will begin Jan. 22.

University of Incarnate Word: All events and classes have been canceled for Tuesday, Jan. 21.

