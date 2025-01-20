AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

Some area schools cancel Tuesday classes due to weather

todayJanuary 20, 2025

Background
share close
AD

Some Hill Country schools have canceled classes Tuesday, January 21 due to forecasted wintery weather.

Bandera ISD: School will be canceled on Tuesday, January 21.

Boerne ISD: All schools and offices will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 21. Extracurricular activities and after-school activities are also canceled. The BISD regular January board meeting for Tuesday will be postponed until Monday, Jan. 27.

Comfort ISD: All classes have been canceled on Jan. 21.

Divide ISD: The district said that its schools will operate on a two-hour delay on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Alamo Colleges District: All Alamo Colleges District classes have been canceled on Tuesday, Jan. 21. Employees will work remotely.

St. Mary’s University: All classes and events will be canceled on Tuesday, Jan. 21. Normal operations are expected to resume on Jan. 22.

Texas A&M University-San Antonio: All classes, events and activities will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

University of Texas at San Antonio: Its spring semester will begin Jan. 22.

University of Incarnate Word: All events and classes have been canceled for Tuesday, Jan. 21.

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%