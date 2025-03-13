AD
Local News

St. Patrick’s Day sale happening at Scott Schreiner Golf Course Pro Shop

todayMarch 13, 2025

The Scott Schreiner Golf Course Pro Shop has announced a merchandise sale happening this St. Patrick’s Day, Monday, March 17, from 5-7 p.m.

The Scott Schreiner Golf Course itself is currently closed for major renovations and is expected to reopen towards the end of the year.  The project includes comprehensive greens renovations and enhancements to the sand bunkers, cart paths, netting, buildings, restrooms, and more.  The Pro Shop’s modified hours of operation are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. during the renovations.

For additional information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

Written by: Michelle Layton

