Steps to take before repairing flood damage

Kerr County residents who may have suffered damage from the July 4 flooding disaster are being reminded that repairs to those structures located within the flood plain may require a Substantial Damage (SD) Assessment and a Floodplain Development Permit. Before repairing, altering or replacing a roof, framing, walls, foundation, flooring, doors and windows, exterior siding and trim, interior drywall and paint, cabinets and countertops, plumbing, electrical systems or HVAC systems, property owners MUST have an SD Assessment and obtain a Floodplain Development Permit from Kerr County, Texas.

The Kerr County Engineering Department will conduct an SD Assessment of the building. “The SD Assessment that we perform is not the same as an insurance inspection, building safety inspection, TDEM damage survey or FEMA assessment,” added Bobby Gore, engineering assistant. “The inspection we perform will determine if the repairs will cost 50% or more than the value of the structure – otherwise defined as “Substantially Damaged,” he explained.

If a structure is determined to fall under that definition, then it may not be repaired unless the repair plans are in compliance with the current flood damage prevention ordinance. “It is imperative that the community’s Floodplain Administrator (the Kerr County Engineering Department) is contacted prior to taking any actions to repair damage related to the flood,” Gore said.

In the meantime, property owners are encouraged to continue with cleanup activities and temporary/emergency repairs to prevent further deterioration and contamination, such as preventing the spread of mold and/or mildew, without a permit.

Such activities include:

~Removing and disposing of damaged contents, carpeting and insulation

~Hosting and scrubbing, or cleaning floors, walls and ductwork

~Covering holes in roofs or walls and boarding up windows or doors

~Removing sagging ceilings, stabilizing walls and foundations, and other actions to make the building safer to enter

For questions, call Kerr County Engineering at 830-896-9046 or email: floodplain@kerrcountytx.gov.

The current, fillable Kerr County, Texas Flood-Damage Repair Permit Application form for properties affected by the July 4 flooding disaster is available at the top of the Kerr County Engineering webpage at: https://www.kerrcountytx.gov/kerr-county-all-departments/kerr-county-engineer#gsc.tab=0.

