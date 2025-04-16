Teen Court caps first year

AD

The City of Kerrville’s Teen Court Program capped its first year by deliberating on three cases during its final meeting April 15 at the Kerrville Municipal Court.

The Kerrville Teen Court is a court run by the Kerrville Municipal Court for minors between the ages of 12-18 years of age who have been charged with a Class C misdemeanor. Each teen defendant is defended and prosecuted by teenage volunteers, and a jury of six teenagers will determine the teen defendant’s punishment, which consists of community service hours, future jury service, and educational classes.

“We definitely had a good group for this first year,” Kerrville Assistant City Attorney William Tatsch. “I hope we can keep it going.”

Teenagers who would like to volunteer to serve as teen attorneys or teen jurors for the 2025-26 year can obtain a volunteer application from Yesenia Luna, court administrator of the Kerrville Municipal Court, at Yesenia.luna@kerrvilletx.gov or (830) 258-1421. Applications must be returned to the Kerrville Municipal Court by May 15, 2025.

The Kerrville Municipal Court will accept eighth graders to serve on the teen jury, and teenagers in high school can serve as either jurors or attorneys. Any teenager who wants community volunteer experience, has an interest in public speaking and/or law, or wants a closer look into the judicial process is urged to volunteer.

