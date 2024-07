AD

The Texas Rangers Heritage Center is hosting a two-day history symposium August 2-3, featuring five writers and a former prison inmate who will be discussing outlaws, standoffs and lawmen. The event is scheduled to take place at the center, 1618 E. Main Street.

Tickets are $20 and include lunch and parking. The deadline to order tickets is Thursday, August 1. Tickets are $25 at the door.

For more information, call (830) 990-1192.

