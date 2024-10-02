AD
Local News

Texas Stock Exchange moves closer to reality

todayOctober 2, 2024

The Texas Stock Exchange leadership team appeared with Gov. Greg Abbott in Austin on Monday, announcing they are firmly on their way to making a decades-long dream a reality.  “Our next step is to submit a registration with the SEC which we will do in the coming months,” said James Lee, founder, chairman and CEO of the TXSE.  “Pending approval, we will execute our first trades at the end of next year and launch listings in early 2026.”

The Texas Stock Exchange (TXSE) aims to compete with the larger New York exchange and the NASDAQ by offering lower fees to list stocks and more business-friendly rules to participate.  According to Lee, they have $135 million to get up and running, and Black rock and Citadel Securities have stepped forward to be founding members.

The TXSE board includes former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, who was also U.S. Energy Secretary.  The TXSE will be located in “the heart of Dallas,” according to its website, and its headquarters will be called the Texas Market Center.

“A stock exchange in Texas has long been a vision of mine.  Today’s announcement is the next logical step,” said Abbott.

 

 

Written by: Michelle Layton

