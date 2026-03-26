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Local News

Texas Tourism commercial shoot happening in Fredericksburg on Friday

todayMarch 26, 2026

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The City of Fredericksburg has approved temporary parking reservations for Friday, March 27 to support a Texas Tourism commercial shoot happening along East and West Main Street.  Some parking will be blocked off at 7 a.m. and continue until the shoot is completed.

Parking areas and times will include: 20 spaces on East Main (12-5 p.m.) and West Main (4-9 p.m.), along with 12 spaces on South Main Streets (4-9 p.m.).

A walking scene will also be filmed in the 200 block of East Main and additional scenes at Altdorf in the afternoon.

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Written by: Michelle Layton

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