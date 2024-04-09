Two-year-old killed after being struck by vehicle in driveway

AD

The Kerrville Police Department has confirmed the death of a two-year-old after officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of Pearl Street regarding a child being struck with a vehicle in the driveway.

On Saturday, April 6, at 2:28 p.m., KPD and the Kerrville Fire Department arrived at the scene and immediately began rendering aid to the child, who was transported by ambulance to Peterson Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Despite the best efforts of emergency room staff, the child died from the injuries sustained.

Officers learned the driver of the vehicle was backing out of the driveway when the child, unseen by the driver, ran towards the vehicle and was struck, according to a press release. The Kerrville Police Dept. is continuing to conduct an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident but say the incident appears to be a tragic accident.

“The Kerrville Police Department extends their sympathies to the loved ones of this child as they deal with this unimaginable loss. Our thoughts and prayers go out to them,” said KPD Chief Chris McCall.

