Local News

Unofficial election results declare Jones and Holt will be serving on Kerr County Commissioners’ Court

todayMarch 6, 2024

Kerr County Voters headed to the polls on Tuesday to decide who they will nominate in their respective political party.  If there are three or more candidates in a race and none of them win more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers will advance to a May 28 primary runoff.

KERR COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 1 (R)

Tom Jones (R)  1,820 votes     58%

Tammy Prout (R)  796 votes   25%

Anne Overby (R)  525    17%

KERR COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 3 (R)

Jeff Holt (R)   1,486 votes    78%

Charles Mcllvain (R)  321 votes   17%

Chase Lantz (R)  103 votes   5%

There were no candidates running from the Democratic Party for Kerr County Commissioner Precinct 1 or Kerr County Commissioner Precinct 3.

Written by: Michelle Layton

0%