Veterans Service Office closing week of June 3-7

Area U.S. military veterans who have business to conduct with the Kerr County Veterans Service Office are notified that the office will be closing for the week of June 3-7. “We appreciate the public’s understanding and patience as we must close temporarily for a week in order for staff members to undergo necessary training,” said Kerr County Veterans Service Officer Jenna Sanchez, U.S. Air Force (retired).

The Veterans Service Office provides free assistance to military veterans, their family members and their survivors who reside in Kerr County. They help provide them with information regarding the legal benefits available to them under federal and state laws.

Both Sanchez and Assistant VSO Chase Allsup, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, are accredited by the Texas Veterans Commission. They provide assistance free of charge, but the Kerr County Veterans Service Office does not adjudicate claims.

The office is located in Suite 107 of the county’s 550 Earl Garrett building and can be reached by calling (830) 792-2203. It will resume normal business hours on Monday, June 10.

For the latest veteran-specific news and for other questions, visit the county’s website at www.kerrcountytx.gov and click on “Veterans Service Office” in the Departments list.

