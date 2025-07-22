Whataburger launches ‘Cups that Care’ campaign

AD

Whataburger has launched its ‘Cups that Care’ campaign to raise money for the victims of the recent Hill Country floods. For a limited time, you can purchase a collectible cup at Whataburger, with every dollar raised going directly to flood relief and recovery.

Since launching the campaign, Whataburger says they’ve sold nearly 200,000 cups.

“As we begin on the road to recovery, Whataburger is donating $100,000 to local relief organizations,” Whataburger said on an Instagram post. “In addition, through the rest of July, Whataburger will donate 100% of the purchase price from our first Commemorative Cup collection to flood relief. You can purchase the limited-edition cups at participating Whataburger restaurants across our 17-state footprint.”

You can buy a cup at a restaurant near you or online at shop.whataburger.com

“Texas is our home, and we are proud to stand with our neighbors in the Hill Country to bring hope and relief to those who need it most,” said Whataburger.

AD