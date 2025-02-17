Woman indicted for murder after her claims he kidnapped her

AD

A woman who shot and killed a man in Fredericksburg a year ago, claiming he drugged and kidnapped her, has been charged with his murder. Amy Maynor Lejeune is accused of killing 49-year-old Lance Damon Reid on March 15, 2024.

In March, law enforcement found a man dead after Lejeune called 911 and said she shot her alleged kidnapper, according to the Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office. Lejeune and Reid were on a planned weekend trip together. Lejeune lived in Montgomery, Texas and Reid had recently moved to Houston.

Days after the shooting, the victim’s father said the allegations that his son drugged and kidnapped Lejeune were completely out of character. At the time of the incident, authorities initially decided to not press charges.

A turn of events occurred in October 2024 after a grand jury indicted Lejeune for murder. Lejeune was taken into custody with her bond set at $100,000. She was released the day she was booked. Court records show she was charged on October 7, 2024. It is unclear when she is due in court.

AD